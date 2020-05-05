Kamal Haasan SLAMS TN Govt for giving order to open liquor shops from May 7: Every wrong step will cost lives
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan recently took to social media and slammed Tamil Nadu government over their decision to open liquor shops from May 7. A lot of liquor shops were re-opened in other states from May 4 and according to media reports, the Karnataka government alone collected Rs 45 crore in a single-day collection of alcohol sales. Reportedly, TN Govt is now planning to open in their state from May 7. Kamal Haasan immediately took to social media and expressed his displeasure over the same.
கோயம்பேடை காப்பாற்ற இயலாமல் தொற்று எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகப் படுத்திய அரசு, இப்பொழுது டாஸ்மாக்கை திறக்குமாம்.
அரசின் ஒவ்வொரு தவறும் உயிர்களை பலி வாங்குவது புரியவில்லையா தலைமைக்கு.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 5, 2020
Meanwhile, the ongoing lockdown has been again extended and will now last till May 17, 2020. However, this lockdown 3.0 has come with several relaxations which include the opening of liquor shops across the nation. According to media reports, around 150 shops have reopened during the lockdown yesterday and many broke the social distancing protocol.
