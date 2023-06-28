Kamal Haasan spills beans about a sequence from Indian 2; Actor gifts Shankar expensive watch worth Rs 8 lakh

Kamal Haasan is a part of many exciting films at the moment and one among them is Shankar’s Indian 2. The film has been in the making for a while and is generating excitement as it is the sequel to the iconic 1996 film Indian. Fans are curious whether the film will manage to replicate the success of the original. Well, there is some good news for the fans. Kamal Haasan has watched a few scenes from the film and is more than happy with the end result. He is so happy that he chose to gift a costly watch to its director, Shankar.

Kamal Haasan gifts a watch to Shankar worth a whopping amount

After watching scenes from the much-hyped sequel, the Avvai Shanmughi actor gifted a token of appreciation to its director, Shankar. He gifted Shankar with a Panerai Luminor watch and also let the world know how much he liked the film. The watch is worth a whopping Rs 8,00,000.

Through the tweet that Haasan has put out, it certainly seems that the actor is artistically satisfied with his upcoming film. In his tweet, he mentioned that this is still not the best that the Enthiran director has done and praised his potential. He further stated that Shankar is at the highest stage of his artistic life.

His tweet read, "I watched the main scenes of 'Indian 2' today. My best wishes @shankarshanmugh My advice is that this should not be your peak. Because this is the highest stage of your artistic life. Don't take this to the top and be proud. In search of many new heights. dear Kamal Haasan"

Check out Kamal's tweet and Shankar's response here:

Indian 2, a worthy sequel

When it was released, Indian was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 1996 Oscars. It was the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time of its release. Kamal also won the National Award for Best Actor for the film. Therefore, it is a hard enough task to match up to the original. But seeing the confidence that Kamal has in the film, it certainly seems to be more than just another sequel. Hopefully, this is true, and the film is indeed a highly creative venture.



Indian 2 is also set in the same vigilante action-thriller world. The film stars Kamal Haasan, S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

It is also interesting to note that the music for Indian 2 has been composed by Anirudh, who is putting out one hit album after another. This came as a shock to many fans, as Shankar has consequently worked with A R Rahman throughout the years.

Will this decision turn out to be the right one? We will have to find out.

