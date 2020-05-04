Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 likely to be dropped? Find out

Kamal Haasan's next film Indian 2 starring Kajal Aggarwal and Rakhul Preet Singh as the female leads, is like to be dropped.

Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan’s next film Indian 2, which is a sequel of 1999 film directed by Shankar, is likely to be dropped, say media reports. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the same yetThe film’s shootings have been disturbed due to various reasons including Kamal Haasan’s injury, accident in the sets, etc. Now the shooting has been halted by the makers due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the ongoing crisis of COVID 19.

The film already made the headlines, when AR Rahman went off board the film to be replaced by Anirudh Ravichander. Initially, Dil Raju was financing the film which was later taken over by Lyca productions. Recently, the film made the headlines when three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film due to the mishandling of a crane in the set property by an untrained person. A case was filed against Lyca productions, Shankar and Kamal Haasan for the same.

Indian 2 is the sequel to 1996 movie, Indian, which was also directed by Shankar. The original film had Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Kasthuri and Suganya played the female leads. Indian 2 will have Kajal Aggarwal and Rakhul Preet Singh as the female leads. While many reports suggest that she will be the main antagonist, there has been no confirmation on it yet. Siddharth will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

