Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 mishap: Director Shankar grilled by CBI officials; Details inside

After the death of three crew members from the sets of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2, the film's director Shankar was interrogated by the CBI officials.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 came to a halt on February 19 after three crew members passed away following a mishap. After the incident, summons were sent to the lead actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar. Director Shankar was reportedly quizzed by the CBI officials for more than 2 hours at their office in Vepery, Chennai, after the director appeared there. However, no details of the questions that were asked to Shankar were released.

It is to be noted that, Shankar, who did not issue any statement about the accident, took to his Twitter space just the day before the interrogation, and stated that he had been in a state of shock since the incident. He added that he had not been able to sleep ever since the accident happened and expressed how he wished that it had been him instead of the three crew members who lost their lives. He also he shared his condolences and prayers for the families of three deceased.

It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 26, 2020

For the unversed, a crane from the movie sets came down crashing, killing three crew members and injuring nine others. A case was filed against Lyca Productions, the producer of Indian 2, which has now been shifted to the CBI. The accident happened as the crane operator was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. After the incident, the operator fled the spot and went under hiding. However, police arrested him in days after the mishap.

