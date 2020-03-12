Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 shooting resumed after break following mishap on the sets; Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The shooting of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2, which is being directed by ace director Shankar, has been resumed following a short break after the mishap which happened on the Chennai sets of the movie.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 was resumed today following a break after the mishap on the sets that killed three crew members. According to a report in Galatta media, the cast and crew shot a portion of a song for the film. The report also claimed that Kajal Agarwal’s portion was also shot in today’s schedule. Apparently, Kamal Haasan wasn’t a part of this shoot. The report added that the makers will resume shooting in Chennai after the legal formalities are sorted out.

The shooting of the film was halted after February 19 after the accident. For the unversed, a crane from the movie sets came down crashing, killing three crew members and injuring nine others. A case was filed against the movie’s production house, Lyca Productions, which has now been shifted to the CBI. Media reports suggest that the crane operator was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. After the incident, the operator fled the spot and went under hiding. However, police arrested him in days after the mishap.

Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal took to their Twitter spaces and shared that they missed the accident by a whisker, as they both left the accident spot moments before it happened. Directed by Shankar, the film is a sequel to 1996 movie, which also had Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The sequel has some big names including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Siddharth.

Credits :Galatta Media

