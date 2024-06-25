Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 trailer to be out on June 25; check out first reviews

Finally, the wait is over as the trailer of one of the most awaited films of this year, Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan will be released soon. The exciting news was announced by its makers on social media today (June 25). The Kamal Haasan starrer has captured fans' attention ever since the political thriller was announced.

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 trailer to be out soon

The makers of Indian 2 created a social media buzz with the announcement of the trailer release of the upcoming film. They shared an intriguing new poster that features Kamal Haasan in a completely new look.

Sharing the new poster, the production house wrote, “Brimming with excitement! The #Indian2 trailer drops today at PM. Get ready for an exhilarating glimpse into Senapathy's epic saga!”

Besides that, ahead of the trailer being made public, it was shown to the media in Chennai. Check out these tweets below to know what to expect from the trailer scheduled to be out this evening.

Looking at the first reviews, it is safe to say that the trailer is rock solid and will showcase the Kalki 2898 AD actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

Meanwhile, a sneak peek of Indian 2 promises the same excitement as the first part of the film and keeps the main idea of stopping bad deeds. The sequel will continue from where the first part, Indian left off, with Senapathy, the hero fighting for good and an old freedom fighter, coming back as corruption prevails in the country. Senapathy is all set to show up again to battle for the good of the nation.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is an upcoming sequel to its first installment released in 1996, Indian. The movie will feature Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Moreover, Indian 2 will also feature the last on-screen moments of deceased actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu.

The action flick has been helmed by renowned director Shankar Shanmugam who was also the captain of its first part. For the upcoming movie, A R Rahman has been replaced as the music composer by Anirudh Ravichander. The young and talented composer has given banger tracks for Indian 2.

The political thriller, Indian 2 produced by Lyca Productions, is slated to release in theaters on July 12, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi respectively. So you better book your calendars from now!

