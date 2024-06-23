Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 trailer to release on THIS day; makers tease date with intriguing new poster

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated projects from the Tamil industry. The action thriller flick, which has its legacy has captured fan's attention rapidly since its announcement. The makers recently unveiled the complete album of the film which has raised the bars of expectations. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Indian 2.

In a recent update, the makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 have officially unveiled the release date of its trailer.

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 trailer to unveil on June 25

The makers of Indian 2 took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a brand new poster of Kamal Haasan returning as Senapathy. Announcing the Indian 2 trailer release date, the makers wrote, “Step into the grandeur with SENAPATHY! The INDIAN-2 Trailer is releasing on June 25th, 2024. Brace yourselves for the comeback. #Indian2.”

Soon after the post went online, the Senapathy fan base took to their comments section and expressed their excitement about the trailer release.

A user wrote, “the goat, the man, the myth, the legend, the universe hero.” Another one wrote, “Can't wait to watch Senapathy on the big screen.”

More about Indian 2

In the 1996 motion picture Indian, Kamal Haasan played two roles: father and son. The father is portrayed as a veteran revolutionary who fights corruption in his nation as a vigilante.

Advertisement

Indian 2 is meant to be a straightforward sequel to its first venture. Key characters are portrayed by Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and other actors.

In addition, the movie features the last on-screen moments of deceased actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu.

For the upcoming movie, A R Rahman has been replaced as the musical composer by Anirudh Ravichander, and the flick has been helmed by renowned director Shankar Shanmugam who was also the captain of its first part.

The political thriller film is financed by Lyca Productions, headed by Subaskaran Allirajah, and is slated to premiere in theaters on July 12, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi respectively.

ALSO READ: Indian 2: Anirudh Ravichander unveils the banger audio tracks of Kamal Haasan starrer; see netizens' reaction