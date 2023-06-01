Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will be 10 times bigger than the first part, says actor Siddharth

Tamil actor Siddharth, who is playing a key role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, spoke about the film and said it's 10 times bigger than its first installment. He also called Indian 2 an essential part of his envisioned line-up of dream projects. The actor opened up about the film and also shared his experience of working with Kamal Haasan.

In a media interaction, while promoting his new film Takkar, Siddharth said about Indian 2, “I consider it a blessing that Shankar sir introduced me to the world of cinema. When the same great director, who launched me, called me again for another project believing in my talent, I was obviously left speechless. And that too for one of the biggest films in the country today. If I start talking about the film, I can go on about it for at least two months. Shankar sir has clearly instructed me not to discuss anything about the film."

More than me, the film is about two other stalwarts – Kamal Haasan sir and Shankar sir. It was always my dream to work with Kamal Haasan sir. I can assure you that the film will be huge and 10 times bigger than what you can imagine it to be,” he added.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 includes a star-studded cast like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in key roles. Made under the direction of S Shankar, Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies is bankrolling Indian 2 in association with Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the venture as the music director.

Kamal Hassan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Indian 2 is the sequel of the same name, which was released in 1996. The sequel will have pan Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

