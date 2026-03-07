Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3 to be shelved before Shankar begins Velpari? Here’s what we know

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3 was previously announced alongside the release of Indian 2, directed by Shankar. However, after the underwhelming response to the sequel, the franchise’s future has remained in limbo. Now, it appears that the director may shelve the project and begin work on his magnum opus Velpari.

According to a buzz shared by Movies Singapore, director Shankar has informed Lyca Productions that he is moving on to Velpari and has given them an ultimatum of two to three months to decide whether they want to finish and release Indian 3. If no decision is made within that period, he will proceed with Velpari, complete all three parts, and will not return to finish the Indian franchise.

Apparently, when the shoot of Indian 2 was halted earlier, Shankar began working on Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Lyca Productions later requested him to complete the remaining portions of Indian 2, which led him to work on both films simultaneously. Some portions of Indian 2 were also reportedly shot by his assistant director team and directors like Arivazhagan.

As both films received underwhelming responses, the director now reportedly wants to avoid balancing multiple projects and instead focus on Velpari, which is said to be planned on a massive scale using the latest technology.

However, this remains a report for now, and an official update from the team is still awaited.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is a vigilante action film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, reprising the title character from his 1996 film Indian. Directed by Shankar, the movie focuses on the story of Senapathy, a former freedom fighter and martial arts expert who uses violence to set an example and instill fear in the hearts of those who engage in corruption.

With the sequel, the story expands into contemporary times, with the freedom fighter returning to complete the mission he once started. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, and others in key roles.

As the film ends with a cliffhanger, it also includes a post-credit scene that explores the past of Senapathy’s father, with Kajal Aggarwal playing a pivotal role, hinting at a third film.

