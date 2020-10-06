Kamal Haasan starrer with Lokesh Kanagaraj to have THIS as its title?

The news reports state that the makers were planning on having the film's title as 'Yevenendru Therikiradha,' but now seems like the title has been changed.

The southern megastar Kamal Haasan will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director who is known for his blockbuster hit film Kaithi announced that he will be directing the lead actor's 232nd film. The news reports state that the makers were planning on having the film's title as 'Yevenendru Therikiradha,' but now seems like the title has been changed.

The latest news reports on the upcoming film with Kamal Haasan in the lead, could have the title as 'Guru.' The makers have not yet announced it officially, but the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is expected to hit the silver screen in the summer of 2021. The fans and followers of the southern superstar are now eagerly waiting for this film. The highly anticipated film will have music direction by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander. Kamal Haasan will also play the lead in the upcoming film called Indian 2.

This film will have actors Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The film is helmed by ace director Shankar. The upcoming drama, Indian 2 will bring back Kamal Haasan in his senapathy avatar. The news reports on Lokesh Kanagaraj state that he is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated flick called Master. This film features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. This film will have Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role.

