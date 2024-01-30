Kamal Haasan starrer Sathya turns 36: THIS 36-second action-packed MASS edit cannot be missed

Kamal Haasan is undeniably one of the pioneers not just in Tamil cinema, but Indian cinema at large. The actor has been a part of the industry for close to six decades now, and continues to experiment and entertain the audience.

Over the course of his career, Kamal Haasan has delivered some of the best films, which have gone on to gain a cult status as well. One such film was the 1988 crime action film Sathya, which also marked the directorial debut of Suresh Krissna. On January 29th, 2024, the film completed 36 years of release. On the special occasion, the makers of the film released a 36 second action packed edit for the film on their social media with the caption:

“Reliving timeless cinema through the cult classic #Sathya: 36 years and counting”

Check out the post below:

More about Sathya

Sathya is a 1988 crime action film that has since gained a cult status. The film marked the directorial debut of Suresh Krissna, who has since directed films like Annamalai, Baashha, Aalavandhan and many more. Sathya featured an ensemble cast including Amala Akkineni, Nassar, Janagaraj, Kitty, GM Sundar and many more in prominent roles.

The film is a remake of the Sunny Deol starrer 1985 film Arjun. However, the director has only taken the story of the film, and remade it according to his vision. The film revolves around the titular character, who is an unemployed youth who has zero tolerance for injustice. What happens when his life gets entangled with a politician forms the crux of the story.

Kamal Haasan on the workfront

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel of the 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2. The film, helmed by Shankar, features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek and a lot more in prominent roles.

Further, the Vikram actor is also filming for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which marks the reunion of the actor and the director after 37 long years. The film features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many more in prominent roles as well. Apart from that, it was recently revealed that Kamal Haasan is also set to feature in the directorial debut of stunt choreographers Anbariv, tentatively titled KH237.

