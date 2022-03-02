Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram wraps up; Team celebrates completion of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has successfully completed the shoot of Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram. After 110 days of working towards this dream project, the director wrote on Twitter, “After 110 days of shoot it’s a WRAP. Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort!” The crew celebrated the film’s completion by firing shots in open air.

Kamal Haasan’s next has been making headlines ever since its inception. The teaser for the actor’s 232nd film was shared on his 66th birthday. The first look of Vikram also had the fans intrigued with a monochromatic poster of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the form of a collage. The leads pose in an all-intense look for this poster of the action flick.

This action thriller outing also has Fahadh Faasil as part of the ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. The soundtrack and background music has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography has been handled by Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj. Backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram is expected to be out by May this year.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will also star in the much-hyped project Indian 2. Helmed by S Shankar, this political thriller is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions, the project will mark the reunion of S Shankar with Kamal Haasan after 20 years.

