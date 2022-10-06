Kamal Haasan supports director Vetri Maaran after his statement on Rajaraja Cholan

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has managed to create a tsunami at the box office. This historical drama has been inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name which is about the Chola dynasty. Amidst raving reviews, the film has also managed to create some controversy. The film has led to heated discussions on the religion of King Rajaraja Cholan. The National Award-winning director Vetri Maaran was quoted saying that Rajaraja Cholan was not a Hindu king, giving way to a debate across the country.

Now, Kamal Haasan has come in support of Vetri Maaran. Sharing his views on the matter, the Vikram star stated that Hinduism did not exist during the time of Rajaraja Cholan, and only Saivam, Vainavam, and Jainism were there during the time. He also mentioned that Hindu was the name given by the Britishers.