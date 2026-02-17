Kamal Haasan takes a dig at film censorship during college event in Chennai: ‘Is it a Censor or just glitch?’

Kamal Haasan is often known for his quick wit, frequently delivering sharp one-liners in public when people least expect it. Recently, the legendary actor took a subtle dig at films being subjected to censorship while speaking at a college event in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan takes a dig at film censoring

While speaking at Women’s Christian College’s Festeve ’26 in Chennai, Kamal Haasan screened his film Lead on Gandhi, which focuses on Mahatma Gandhi. As the chief guest of the event, the actor was watching the documentary along with the students when the screen suddenly froze due to a technical glitch.

Reacting to the situation, the actor quipped, “Censor aa, thadangal aa? (Is it a Censor or just a glitch?).” The students immediately responded with laughter and cheers. Shortly afterward, the technical issue was resolved, and the screening resumed.

Kamal Haasan’s remark comes amid recent reactions from several actors regarding delays in the censor process for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film tells the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster whose shootout with a rival results in the death of a man, leaving the latter’s son and daughter stranded and separated.

Amid the chaos, Sakthivel and his brother Manickam adopt a young boy named Amaran, with Sakthivel raising him as his own son. Years later, a conflict leads to the mafia kingpin’s imprisonment. Upon his return, however, his foster son is treated as the head of the empire instead of him, sparking animosity between them. Their rivalry forms the crux of the narrative.

Looking ahead, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled KH237. Directed by the action duo Anbarivu and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film will feature music composed by Jakes Bejoy. While official confirmation is still awaited, the movie is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan is expected to reunite on the big screen with Rajinikanth for an upcoming film, which is reportedly set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

