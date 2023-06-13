KH233: Kamal Haasan teams up with Thunivu director H Vinoth; 3 things to know about the film

Actor Kamal Haasan announced his forthcoming film with director H Vinoth. The actor teamed up with the Thunivu director for his next, which was officially announced on Tuesday. It is said to be a socially responsible film, based on farmers. The actor and director made the announcement in the presence of the farmers about the film.

According to sources, the film has political undertones, which prompted the actor to nod in agreement. This untitled film is backed by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is tentatively titled KH233 as it's his 233rd project in his career. The actor and politician announced the film with press interaction in the presence of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Check out Kamal Haasan's KH233 with Vinoth movie announcement here:



About KH233

H Vinoth is one of the best directors and has been hit right from the beginning of his career. His last three films Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu with Ajith Kumar became a hit at the box office.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi is also on board as the cast of the film. However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited. The cast and crew of the film is yet to be finalised as well. More details about the film are expected to be out in the coming. Kamal Haasan will reportedly begin working on the film after he wraps up Shankar's Indian 2, which is currently undergoing.



Upcoming films

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Shankar's Indian 2 in the brisk phase. The team recently completed a schedule in Chennai, and they will be heading to Los Angeles after a few weeks for a short schedule.

Kamal Hassan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Indian 2 is the sequel of the same name, which was released in 1996. The sequel will have pan Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth will also join the sets in September. Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani are also a part of the film's core cast.

After this, he also announced an upcoming film with director Mani Ratnam.

