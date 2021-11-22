Kamal Haasan tests COVID 19 positive: Hospital shares an update on actor's health condition

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized at a private hospital in Chennai. Now, the hospital has released an update regarding Kamal Haasan's health condition. " Sri. Kamal Haasan, is admitted in SRMC for complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable," read the health bulletin.

As soon as he got himself admitted to the hospital due to a slight cough, Kamal Haasan tweeted informing his fans about testing positive for Covid-19. His tweet in Tamil translates to, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe."