Kamal Haasan thanks AP Chief Minister after he recommended SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for Bharat Ratna

Kamal Haasan stated that all the fans of SPB not just from Tamil Nadu will stand by him for recommending his name for Bharat Ratna.
A while back, it was announced that Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to the central government recommending SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for the Bharat Ratna. After the news came up online, veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and thanked the Chief Minister for the recommendation. He stated that all the fans of SPB not just from Tamil Nadu will stand by him for recommending his name for Bharat Ratna.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. @AndhraPradeshCM. The honour you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation.” As soon as Kamal Haasan put out the Tweet, his followers shared it across all social media platforms, and expressed how they all want the center to honour SPB with Bharat Ratna.

See his Tweet here:

“SPB’s immense popularity and the deep impact he had left on the global music industry in his 50 years of legacy can be gauged by the continuous flow of rich tribute from music aficionados all over the world. As a tribute to the legendary singer for his contribution to the music field, I request you to confer the Bharat Ratna upon SPB,” the Chief Minister mentioned in his letter.

Credits :Kamal Haasan's Twitter Handle

