Kamal Haasan thanks his fans and friends for their birthday wishes; Says they mean a lot to him

Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday on November 7 with fans and his media friends sending him heartfelt wishes.

A couple of days after celebrating his birthday, actor Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. He said that their birthday wishes mean a lot to him. He also thanked the members of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam for declaring his birthday as the “People’s welfare day” and promised that he would work hard to keep deserving their wishes. He also owed that he will celebrate his next birthday at the fort St. George.

Kamal Haasan wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to my fans, family & friends, political leaders & film industry colleagues across India for your lovely birthday wishes. Special thanks to my friends who are experts in various walks of life and to the media houses. Your birthday wishes mean a lot to me. My eyes well up with the wishes of my @maiamofficial brothers & sisters - I thank them for converting my birthday into a “People’s Welfare Day” & rendering many a service to society. Continue your good work. I promise I will strive to become more worthy of all your love and goodness, every single day. We shall celebrate my next birthday at Fort St. George.”

See his post here:

My heartfelt thanks to my fans, family & friends, political leaders & film industry colleagues across India for your lovely birthday wishes.

Special thanks to my friends who are experts in various walks of life and to the media houses. Your birthday wishes mean a lot to me.(1/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 9, 2020

Also Read: Suriya spills the beans about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru: We have taken a lot of real life inspiration

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal’s next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled Vikram. On his birthday, the makers revealed the title teaser of the film. While Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the film, the rest of the cast and crew is still not announced.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×