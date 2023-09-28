Kamal Haasan to commence H Vinoth's KH233 shoot from THIS date; cast and other details revealed: Reports

It is already public knowledge that Kamal Haasan will be teaming up with filmmaker H Vinoth for KH233. The film was officially announced a while ago, but the shoot for the H Vinoth directorial has not yet commenced. Reportedly, there has been an update that suggests that the shoot for KH233 will start in the first week of November. Rumors have been going around that indicate the alleged date on which the KH233 shoot commences.

Therefore, the latest update makes it clear that the Vikram actor will be simultaneously shooting for his latest film and his popular reality show. For the uninitiated, Kamal Haasan is the longtime host of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. As the television show is currently airing, the actor will have to simultaneously shoot for both of his projects.

Updates on Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth’s KH233 revealed

As per reports, Kamal Haasan’s KH233 will be set against a military backdrop. Certainly, it will be interesting to witness the legendary actor against such a backdrop, and that too in such an exciting phase in his career. The preproduction work for the film is currently in full swing. The team is leaving no stone unturned in creating a great big-screen venture that will resonate with the general audience.

Also to note, the casting for the film has not yet been finalized, or so it seems. There has yet to be an official update pertaining to the cast of the film. Like other mainstream star vehicles, fans are hoping that KH233 will also have a massive star cast. It will have to be seen who will be the other actors who are going to share the screen with Kamal Haasan in the H Vinoth-directed film. But there are rumors doing the rounds that two famous pan-Indian stars will be a part of the project.

Who these two famous pan-Indian stars will be or what characters they will portray in the film is yet to be revealed. But considering that this is the season of multi-starrers, there is humongous excitement regarding the supposed cast of KH233. Another exciting news that has come out is that Kamal Haasan will himself write the story of the film along with H Vinoth, while the latter will be directing and writing the screenplay for the film.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to viral song as she cuddles her pet dog Ginger in new Instagram post; VIDEO