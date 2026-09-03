Kamal Haasan to headline gritty action film by Veera Dheera Sooran director SU Arun Kumar? Here’s what we know

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. While initial announcements indicated that the actor would next work with the Anbariv duo on a new film, it now seems that his next project will be directed by Veera Dheera Sooran fame SU Arun Kumar.

Kamal Haasan to work next with director SU Arun Kumar

In a recent update shared by Raaj Kamal Films International, the team officially announced that Kamal Haasan’s next film will be with director SU Arun Kumar . Sharing a picture from the photoshoot, KH was seen sporting a grey-haired look with a long moustache and beard, accompanied by the caption, “Here I come.”

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As per a report shared by Valai Pechu, Kamal Haasan ’s next film with Arun Kumar is said to be a gritty, full-fledged action film. Apparently, the entire movie will be shot in Madurai, with the actor wanting the film to have a rooted feel.

Reportedly, the film will feature the veteran star in a short-haired look, with no CGI de-aging or dance sequences. Moreover, the flick is touted to feature a middle-aged actress as the co-lead. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers as of yet.

Initially, the actor was supposed to work with the Anbariv duo for the tentatively titled KH237. The action film was reportedly penned by Syam Pushkaran, with Jakes Bejoy handling the musical tracks and score. However, no further updates have been provided by the makers so far.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, who adopts a young boy named Amaran after an incident leaves two siblings separated. Years later, Sakthivel returns to find his foster son at the helm of his empire, sparking a bitter rivalry between them. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will star alongside Rajinikanth in an action entertainer, tentatively titled KHxRK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Moreover, he also has Kalki 2 in his lineup, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

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