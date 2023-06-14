Kamal Haasan to lock horns with Prabhas in Project K, will join sets of Nag Ashwin directorial in August

Kamal Haasan, the legendary superstar of the South film industry, is now set to lock horns with pan-Indian star Prabhas, very soon. As per the latest reports, the National award-winning actor has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the upcoming sci-fi action film Project K, which features Prabhas in the lead role. If the latest updates are to be believed, Kamal Haasan is highly impressed with both the theme of the film and his character and has said Yes to the big offer.

Kamal Haasan to join the sets of Project K in August

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan is planning to start shooting for his portions in Project K, immediately after he wraps up the filming of his other committed projects. If things go as planned, the multi-faceted talent will join the sets of the Nag Ashwin directorial, by the beginning of August 2023. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot or characters of Project K, the grapevine suggests that Kamal Haasan will be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the futuristic sci-fi action film. However, the latest updates have left both the fans of the Indian 2 actor, as well as the cine-goers totally excited.

Kamal Haasan charges a whopping 10-digit salary for Project K

Earlier, it was reported that Kamal Haasan is offered a whopping 150 Crores to play the lead antagonist in Project K. Even though the legendary actor's remuneration for the film is not yet revealed, it has been confirmed that he is taking home a massive 10-digit salary. As per the reports, team Project K is planning to welcome the legend on board by dropping a massive announcement on social media, very soon.

About Project K

The movie, which has been under production for quite some time now, marks the Telugu cinema debut of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Project K features a stellar star cast including legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Disha Patani, while many famous faces of the South film industry are expected to make cameo appearances. The Nag Ashwin directorial, which is set to release in the Summer of 2024, will hit the theatres in two parts.

