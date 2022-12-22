Kamal Haasan to quit Bigg Boss Tamil; To concentrate on his acting career: REPORTS
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan might not continue as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, in its seventh season. As per the reports, the legend is planning to quit the reality show.
Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor made a massive comeback to the film industry with the 2022-released blockbuster Vikram. The legend, who has been staying away from the film industry to concentrate on his political career, is now back to form with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is also highly active in the television industry as the highly famous reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. But now, the latest reports suggest that he is planning to quit the show.
Kamal Haasan to quit Bigg Boss Tamil?
According to the latest updates, Kamal Haasan is now planning to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Tamil, with the ongoing sixth season of the famous show. The star host is expected to officially announce his decision, after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil which will is slated to be held in January 2023. The recent reports published by Indiaglitz suggest that Kamal Haasan is not interested in continuing with the show, despite the makers offering him a massive paycheck for its seventh season.
