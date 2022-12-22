Kamal Haasan to quit Bigg Boss Tamil; To concentrate on his acting career: REPORTS

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor made a massive comeback to the film industry with the 2022-released blockbuster Vikram. The legend, who has been staying away from the film industry to concentrate on his political career, is now back to form with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is also highly active in the television industry as the highly famous reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. But now, the latest reports suggest that he is planning to quit the show.

Kamal Haasan to quit Bigg Boss Tamil?