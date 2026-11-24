Kamal Haasan is set to hit the big screens with Indian 3, the upcoming instalment in the vigilante action franchise directed by Shankar. While further details about the release are yet to be revealed, the actor may have to revisit certain portions of the film before it reaches theaters.

Kamal Haasan to rework on Indian 3 due to fresh additions?

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According to Valai Pechu, Kamal Haasan has already completed dubbing for one version of the film. However, the makers are now incorporating a few additional elements, which will require the actor to dub certain portions again. He is also expected to provide his approval and clearance for the film's release.

Hence, the makers are reportedly planning to meet Kamal Haasan soon to discuss the film's release plans.

Indian 3 was originally conceived as a direct continuation of Indian 2, with portions of both films shot simultaneously. The second film's epilogue featured a teaser hinting that Senapathy's story would conclude in the third instalment. The upcoming sequel is also expected to explore Senapathy's backstory and introduce his father, Veerasekaran Balram, a character also portrayed by Kamal Haasan, in what is described as an epic period drama.

However, the underwhelming critical and commercial reception of Indian 2 created uncertainty surrounding the sequel's future. Now, the project appears to be moving towards a potential theatrical release.

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Set 28 years after the events of the first film, Indian 2 follows a group of online workers who expose irregularities within the system. When their efforts fail to bring about the desired change, they launch a campaign to bring Senapathy back, despite his advanced age and formidable martial arts skills.

The film explores how the ageing vigilante returns to India to fight bad people once again while facing numerous threats and challenges.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the sequel features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, and several others in key roles.

While further details about the third instalment are awaited, Indian 3 is reportedly targeting a Summer 2027 release. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Kamal Haasan’s next release

Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for his next film, Sandiyar , directed by SU Arun Kumar. The upcoming project is touted to be a gritty action entertainer, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and background score.

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