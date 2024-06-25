Kamal Haasan took year to sign Kalki 2898 AD; says he had ‘self doubts’

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film features a few of the megastars in the country, including Kamal Haasan. But are you aware that it took him one year to say yes to the Prabhas-starrer?

Recently, the Vikram actor, who will be seen as Supreme Yaskin, revealed that he had self-doubts and took a year to sign Kalki 2898 AD. In the same promotional interview, producer Swapna Dutt also spoke about how it was one of the most difficult castings. She also mentioned that they went behind Kamal Haasan to convince him to join the team.

Kamal Haasan on being worried about his role in Kalki 2898 AD

Talking about the casting of the film, Swapna Dutt said, “One of the most difficult castings ever was Kamal sir.” She said that while they were shooting for the film, they kept thinking, “When is Yaskin coming?” Dutt added that the entire movie is about Yaskin, but no actor was locked in for that role.

She stated that the “challenge” was to cast someone “equal or mightier” than the other two superheroes in the movie. Swapna said that the only name that they could come up with was Kamal Haasan. She said, “It took us one year to figure this out.”

Reacting to this, Kamal Haasan also opened up about why he was worried about his role and took a year to sign the film. He talked about self-doubt being one of the reasons why he was confused. “It’s not that I’ve played bad guys before. Even as a lead bad guy, psychopaths, and all that. But this is something else,” he added.

Advertisement

Prabhas, who was also seated in the interview hosted by the makers of the film, thanked the legendary actor and expressed his gratitude with folded hands as a gesture of respect and admiration.

Check out the full interview here:

Kalki 2898 AD; Here’s all that we know

Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming film helmed by Nag Ashwin. The highly anticipated sci-fiction film is set in a future timeline. This mesmerizing movie unfolds in Kasi, the final remaining habitable city on Earth.

Kalki 2898 AD will feature Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

The mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has seen an impressive response in India, with more than 200,000 tickets booked in advance within 24 hours. The film is set for its theatrical release on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. How excited are you to watch Kalki 2898 AD?

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 trailer to be out on June 25; check out first reviews