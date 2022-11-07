Kamal Haasan turns 68: Mohanlal, Mammootty send wishes, say 'May you continue to inspire and amaze us'

One of the most celebrated actors of today's time Kamal Haasan has turned a year older today. As the Vikram star celebrates his 68th birthday on 7th November, the who's who from the entertainment industry penned birthday wishes for the superstar. Malayalam stalwart Mommootty wished his fellow actor on social media. He tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan."

Another actor who penned a beautiful birthday wish on Twitter was superstar Mohanlal, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!"