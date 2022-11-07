Kamal Haasan turns 68: Mohanlal, Mammootty send wishes, say 'May you continue to inspire and amaze us'
Take a look at who all wished the birthday star Kamal Haasan as he turned 68 today.
One of the most celebrated actors of today's time Kamal Haasan has turned a year older today. As the Vikram star celebrates his 68th birthday on 7th November, the who's who from the entertainment industry penned birthday wishes for the superstar. Malayalam stalwart Mommootty wished his fellow actor on social media. He tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan."
Another actor who penned a beautiful birthday wish on Twitter was superstar Mohanlal, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!"
Mahesh Babu also wished the Chachi 420 star in a tweet as, "To one of cinema's greatest... Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always."
Sharing some pictures with the birthday star Khushbu Sundar penned a heartfelt note for Kamal Haasan, "My dearest friend, sending you tons & tons of best wishes for good health, happiness and loads of success as you celebrate your birthday today. I, celebrate our friendship of respect & love. Love you Sir."
Filmmaker S Shankar, who is directing Kamal Haasan in the much-anticipated Indian 2 is also among many celebs who wished the superstar. He wrote, "Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!" Additionally, several others from the world of South cinema penned wishes for the star.
Professional Commitments
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan began his birthday celebration with a huge announcement. He will be joining forces with director Mani Ratnam after 35 years. Earlier, they collaborated on the 1987 classic Nayakan. Spilling his excitement about the new project, Kamal Haasan said, "I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes AR Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin."
