Kamal Haasan turns heads in his grey beard look as he reaches Hyderabad, Rashmika Mandanna arrives for event; WATCH

Kamal Haasan recently made headlines after he was spotted shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and even sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Now, the actor has been spotted arriving in Hyderabad with a brand-new look.

Kamal Haasan dons an uber-cool look as he arrives in Hyderabad

In a paparazzi video from Hyderabad, Kamal Haasan was seen arriving and walking past the photographers. With his new appearance, he sported a grey beard and a slick hairstyle.

The actor is expected to attend an award event with this impressive new look. However, it remains unclear whether the style is for his upcoming film, tentatively titled KH237.

Watch the video here:

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film tells the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster whose shootout with a rival results in a man’s death, leaving the latter’s son and daughter stranded and separated.

Amid the chaos, Sakthivel and his brother Manickam adopt a young boy named Amaran, with Sakthivel raising him as his own son. Years later, a conflict leads to the mafia kingpin’s imprisonment. Upon his return, however, his foster son is treated as the head of the empire instead of him, sparking animosity between them. Their rivalry forms the crux of the narrative.

Looking ahead, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled KH237 . Directed by the action duo Anbarivu and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film will feature music composed by Jakes Bejoy. While official confirmation is still awaited, the movie is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan is expected to reunite on the big screen with Rajinikanth for an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion , which is set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie is expected to go on floors this year, with the director likely to begin work after the release of Jailer 2.

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