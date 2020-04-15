Kamal Haasan urges the government to take action on the migrant workers crisis; Calls it a ticking bomb

The actor who will be seen next in the much-awaited film titled Indian 2, also added in his tweet that if the migrant workers crisis is not resolved soon, then it will become a bigger problem than the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The south megastar Kamal Haasan shared a post on his Twitter account. The Hey Ram actor has urged the government to take action on the migrant workers crisis. The south superstar who has featured in films like Dasavathaaram, Vishwaroopam, Thevar Magan and Apoorva Sagodharargal said in his tweet that the crisis of the migrant workers who were in New Delhi and now in Mumbai is nothing less than a ticking bomb, and the officials need to take immediate action to help the migrant workers who are stuck in various states.

The actor who will be seen next in the much-awaited film titled Indian 2, also added in his tweet that if the migrant workers crisis is not resolved soon, then it will become a bigger problem than the outbreak of Coronavirus. The actor also mentions that the balcony government needs to keep its attention firmly on the ground reality. Kamal Haasan states that it is very crucial that the government officials need to defuse the crisis of the migrant workers as soon as possible. The south megastar has been very vocal about his concerns about the lockdown and the problems it has given rise to.

Check out Kamal Haasan's tweet:

All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai.

The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too. — Kamal Haasan (ikamalhaasan) April 14, 2020

The actor says that all the people on the balcony should be keeping an eye on the ground to stay focused on reality. The actor will be seen next in Shankar's directorial called Indian 2. This film brings back Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. The fans were delighted when they got a glimpse of the actor's look in his Senapathy look.

(ALSO READ: Kerala Police thank Kamal Haasan for encouraging the cops amidst the COVID 19 lockdown)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×