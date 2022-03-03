Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram's release date to be out on March 14

The biggest and most awaited movie of Indian Cinema, Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil starrer release date will be out on March 14 at 6 PM. The makers shared a statement to announce the official theatrical release date. It is to be noted that the Vikram team wrapped up the entire shoot after 100 days of shooting.

The makers took to Twitter and shared an official statement to announce the big news of the release date. "With three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, Vikram has all the makings of an All Time Blockbuster," a part of the statement read. Vikram is expected to be out by May this year.

Check out the official statement here:

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has successfully completed the shoot of Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram. After 110 days of working towards this dream project, the director wrote on Twitter, “After 110 days of shoot it’s a WRAP. Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort!” The crew celebrated the film’s completion by firing shots in open air.

This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. The soundtrack and background music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and is backed by Raaj Kamal Films International.

