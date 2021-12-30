Kamal Haasan visits late star Puneeth Rajkumar's residence in Bangalore, meets family members

Superstar Kamal Haasan has his hands full with juggling between films, television, and politics. The actor recently headed to Bangalore for the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. While in India's technology capital, Kamal Haasan reportedly also visited late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's residence. Reports further suggest, the actor met the family of Puneeth Rajkumar and offered his condolences. Kamal Haasan's friend and Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind was also said to be present during the meet.

Former Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar left for heavenly abode this October after suffering heart attack. Fans, friends, and family of the late star gathered to pay their last respects to the beloved actor. Sadma actor also shared his condolences on his social media handles. Members of the Tamil film fraternity have been paying regular visits to Puneeth Rajkumar's residence.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan’s next Vikram has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film enjoys an ensemble cast with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das. The music for the film has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography has been handled by Girish Gangadharan. Meanwhile, contrary to popular belief, the film is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name. However, the film's official title teaser used a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 outing.