Kamal Haasan visits Simbu's dad T Rajendar as he heads to US for medical treatment: Comeback with good health

Kamal Haasan visited Silambarasan TR's father and actor T Rajendar at his residence as he heads to United States today for medical treatment. The Vikram actor took to his social media and shared a pic with Rajendar and younger son Kuralarasan as he wished him good health. Sharing the pic, Kamal Haasan wrote, "My dear brother comeback with good health"

Simbu's father T Rajendar was hospitalised after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest on May 7. However, after receiving treatment in Chennai, the doctors advised the him to take further medical attention in the US. So Simbu recently flew to US to personally take care of all the hospital facilities and make the necessary arrangements for his dad's treatment.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan & Rajendar's pic here:​

Today, reportedly, T Rajendar, his wife, younger son Kuralarasan and daughter Ilakkya will be flying to the USA and are expected to return only after his complete recovery. Simbu will also stay with his dad in the US until further treatment. According to reports, T Rajendar will interact with the media at the airport in the evening before flying to US.

Also Read: Silambarasan flies to the US to make arrangements for father T Rajendar's medical treatment

Just a few days before Simbu's father falling ill, the actor attended Kamal Haasan's Vikram audio launch in Chennai and said stated while his father T Rajendran is his off screen guru, Ulaganayagan is his on-screen idol.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of Vikram, which has become biggest vlovkbsyter hit of South cinema. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in special roles.

Coming to Silambarasan, he is waiting for the release of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This Obeli N Krishna directorial is the remake of the Kannada film Mufti. The movie will also feature Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon in key roles.