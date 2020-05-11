Shruti Haasan OPENS UP Kamal Haasan was once very disappointed at her; But he never yelled at her

South star Shruti Haasan opened up during an online session with her fans, about a time when she disappointed her father and actor Kamal Haasan.

One of the loveliest celebrity daughter-father duos is undoubtedly Kamal Haasan and his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. On several occasions, they all have opened up about their personal lives. During one such incident, Shruti Haasan conducted a question and answer session, in which she answered the questions of her fans and followers about her relationship with her father. A fan asked her to narrate about the worst punishment that Shruti received from her father.

Answering the question, Shruti stated that she was never punished by her father and that he was a person who would analyze everything. However, she stated that there was a time when he was disappointed at her. She stated, “My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn’t like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like ‘I am so disappointed’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Ravi Teja's Krack, in which the latter will be seen as a tough cop. Other than Shruti and Ravi Teja, the film also features a crew of critically acclaimed actors including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in key roles. The movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B Madhu. When the makers released the first look poster of Krack, it took the internet by storm. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shankar directorial, Indian 2.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×