Kamal Haasan watches special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with 80s heroines Suhasini and others; PIC

Kamal Haasan has watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in theaters. The actor along with his friends and 80s actresses like Suhasini, Sobhana and Jayashree watched Pathaan in a special screening at a theater in Chennai. While the pics are going viral, actress Jaishree shared a pic from their recent movie date and heaped praises on Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan is very close with most 1980s actresses like Suhasini, Khushbu, Shobana, Ramya Krishnan, Poorinma, Jayashree and more. They often meet up for parties, dinners and birthdays and share pics on social media.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan's movie date with Suhasini, Sobhana and Jayashree here:

About Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created havoc at the box office. The film was released on January 25th and since then it has been enjoying an unstoppable run. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. Salman Khan too featured in a special appearance.



Professional front Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of Indian 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 1996-released blockbuster Indian. He is playing a double role in the S Shankar directorial, as freedom fighter Senapathi, and his father. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name, featuring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. The movie further has Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in secondary roles, along with others. Kamal Haasan will team up with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, for his 234th outing in the industry. The movie, which has been tentatively titled KH 234, is expected to go on floors by the second half of 2023. Later, he will reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram 2. The actor is also expected to team up with young filmmakers H Vinoth and Mahesh Narayanan for his upcoming films.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal shares a pic from chartered flight with Karan Johar; Is something big brewing?