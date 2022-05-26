Kamal Haasan weighs in on controversial North vs South debate: I am an Indian, what are you?

Kamal Haasan has weighed in on the controversial Hindi vs South language debate. The superstar was recently in the country's capital to promote his much-anticipated film Vikram. During the press conference he was asked about his views on Pan-India films and the ongoing language debate. Read on to find out what he had to say.

Kamal Haasan on pan-India films

During Vikram promotions, Kamal Haasan gave examples of classic movies like Padosan and Mughal-e-Azam and said that Pan-India films have always been there. "When you pan for gold, you pan for new words, coinage. Pan India (films) have always been there.” The actor further added, "Shantaram ji did pan India films. 'Padosan' is a pan India film. Mehmood ji almost spoke Tamil in the film. What do you call 'Mughal-e-Azam'? It's a pan India film for me. It's nothing new.” He also said that the beauty of the country is that it’s united despite people speaking different languages.

Kamal Haasan on Hindi vs South Debate

When asked about the ongoing language debate after the success of films like RRR and KGF Chapter 2, Mr. Haasan was quick to reply, "I am an Indian. What are you?" he further said, "Taj Mahal is mine, Madurai temple is yours. Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine.”

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Vikram is a high-octane action film starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupati in key roles. The film also features Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. As per the latest buzz in Kollywood, Amitabh Bachchan also has played an important cameo role in the film.

Vikram has been helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up by Kamal Haasan's production. Haasan was recently at the ongoing 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival for the trailer launch of the movie. It’s slated to hit the theatres on June 3rd.

