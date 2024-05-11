Over the years, the Indian film industry has seen dance choreographers, actors, musicians and producers turn into film directors. Now, it is time for the stunt duo of Anbariv to don the director’s hat for Kamal Haasan’s 237th film, tentatively titled KH237.

The announcement came a few months ago from the Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) X (formerly Twitter) handle and took everyone by sweet surprise. Today, on their birthday, Kamal Haasan shared a sweet birthday message on his X account as he wrote, “Heartfelt birthday messages to my beloved siblings Anbariv who have impressed you and me with their talent and dedication.”

Kamal Haasan’s birthday wishes for Anbariv

On the occasion of Anbariv’s birthday, the makers released a fiery teaser, filled with weapons, explosions, and a thumping background score.

Check out the teaser:

KH237 promises to be a high-octane action thriller, featuring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead role. For anyone unfamiliar with Anbariv, they are the leading stunt masters in the Indian Film Industry, especially down South. They have made their mark in several notable action films like KGF: Chapter 1, Kaithi, Beast, Leo, and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire to just name a few.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan really seems to be ageing backward going by his movie choices. The 69-year-old actor has an exciting and busy year ahead of him, with multiple exciting projects in the locker.

He will next be seen in the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The actor has previously shared that his role in the film will be limited. But this exciting cast of Kalki 2898 AD has sure got fans excited.

After Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan will play the titular role in Indian 2, a sequel to Indian (1996). The film has been written and directed by Shankar and is expected to be released in July 2024, but a release date is yet to be made official.

Following this, Kamal Haasan will continue shooting for his next with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life. The film marks the second collaboration between the two stalwarts of Indian cinema and is one that everyone is eagerly waiting for.

