Kamal Haasan wishes Indian 2 director Shankar on his birthday; shares unseen photo with filmmaker

S Shankar, one of the most successful filmmakers in Tamil cinema, celebrates his birthday today, August 18. The director’s colleagues and loved ones had begun the celebrations yesterday itself. The Game Changer team celebrated Shankar’s birthday while they were on set. Ram Charan and Dil Raju were also present during the celebrations.

Now, the leading man of Shankar’s other upcoming film, Indian 2, has also wished him a very happy birthday on Twitter. Kamal Haasan and Shankar go way back, and they have given Tamil cinema one of its all-time classics with Indian. While sharing a picture of him and Shankar, Kamal tweeted, "Many more happy returns of this day, Dear Shankar ji."

Indian was Shankar’s third film and was released in 1996. The film went on to become an instant classic and is remembered fondly by Tamil cinema lovers even to this day. Next year, Kamal and Shankar will reunite for a sequel to the film, and fans are eagerly anticipating how it is going to pan out.

Especially after the success of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, Kamal Haasan has got his groove back. The actor is part of many interesting films in the near future. Other than Indian 2, his lineup also includes Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 are both being marketed as larger-than-life, big-budget entertainers. The teaser for Kalki 2898 AD has already gained significant acclaim for its ambition. As both Shankar and Kamal Haasan have always tried to push boundaries, there will be no shortage of ambition as far as Indian 2 is concerned.

Indian 2 has a huge ensemble cast comprising the likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar. What changes this time around is that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the sequel instead of A R Rahman. The latter was the music director for the 1996 film.

