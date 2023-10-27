Kamal Haasan wishes Suriya-Karthi’s father Sivakumar on his 82nd birthday; pens heartfelt note

Veteran actor Sivakumar is known for films like Rosappu Ravikkaikari, Avan Aval Adhu, and many more. The actor is considered to be a pioneer in Tamil cinema and has featured in movies with prominent names like Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, MG Ramachandran, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and many more.

The veteran actor is also the father of Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi, and voice artist and singer Brindha. As he celebrated his 82nd birthday, Kamal Haasan took to social media to wish him. He also shared a picture with his Sollathaan Ninaikkiren co-actor. A loose translation of what Ulaganayagan wrote on his X account would be: “Brother Sivakumar, the oldest of trans-generational artists; He is the example of respecting one’s profession; He blossomed from a painter to an actor to now an exceptional orator. I wish brother Sivakumar a very happy birthday. Long live.”

Kamal Haasan pens a heartwarming birthday note for veteran actor Sivakumar

Kamal Haasan’s projects with Sivakumar

Kamal Haasan and Sivakumar have acted in a number of films together like Gumastavin Magal, Sollathaan Ninaikkiren, Kurathi Magan, Annai Velankanni, Then Sindhudhe Vaanam, Melnattu Marumagal and many more. Most of their collaborations came in the 1970s. Sivakumar has not been acting actively since 2008, except for voicing a character in the 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan has a plethora of movies lined up. The actor will next be seen in the science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more. The film is touted to hit the silver screens early next year.

Apart from that, the Vikram actor will also be a part of Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 1997 film, helmed by S. Shankar. The film is said to feature Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh, and more in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, next year.

ALSO READ: KH 234: Makers drop a special video starting the journey of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam reunion