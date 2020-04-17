Kamal Haasan to work alongside Anushka Shetty in Gautham Menon's upcoming film as Indian 2 gets delayed?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Hey Ram actor could feature in Gautham Menon's next film, with Anushka Shetty as the female lead.

The south megastar Kamal Haasan who is playing the lead in the much-awaited film Indian 2, could star alongside Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty in Gautham Menon's upcoming film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Hey Ram actor could feature as the lead in Gautham Menon's next film, with Anushka Shetty as the female lead. News reports suggest that once the lockdown is over and films can start their filming work, the south superstar could start work on Menon's film. The south drama Indian 2 has got delayed over a period of time.

The film suffered a delay when there was a massive crane accident on the sets of the Shankar directorial. Now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, all the films had completely stopped their production work and filming work. This latest news update has got the fans and film audiences very curious as to whether or not the film helmed by Gautham Menon will star Kamal Haasan and Anushka Shetty in the lead. Previously, it was reported that director Gautham Menon was hoping to rope in the Baahubali actress, as the female lead in his next film.

The southern beauty Anushka Shetty is looking forward to her film called Nishabdham. This film will also feature south actor R Madhavan as the lead. The film is touted to be a thriller and is entirely shot in the United States. Nishabdham is helmed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat.

