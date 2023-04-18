Kamal Haasan wraps up latest schedule of Indian 2; Shankar to begin climax shoot of Ram Charan's Game changer

Director Shankar is currently busy with two biggies- Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer. The director announced that he has wrapped the latest schedule of Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and will begin the climax shoot of Game Changer with Ram Charan. The filmmaker made this exciting update by sharing a pic with Vikram actor as he thanked him.

Shankar took to Twitter and shared a pic with Kamal Haasan as he thanked him for the power-packed schedule of Indian 2. The pic shows the director shaking hands with the actor in all smiles. He also shared that he will be back on Indian 2 sets in May after wrapping up the climax schedule of Game Changer.

The Robo director wrote, "Thank you for this power-packed Schedule @ikamalhaasan sir. See you again in May! Will be moving from #Indian2Gamechanger for the climax!!!" For a month, Kamal Haasan and the Indian 2 team have been shooting. After a short schedule in Taiwan, the 'Indian 2' team has headed to South Africa for their next level of the shoot. They shot for major intense action sequences in the African country.

Take a look at Shankar's post about Indian 2 wrap-up and Game Changer update



Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 shoots in South Africa

Yesterday, Kamal Haasan also shared a pic from the sets of Indian 2 in South Africa. The legendary actor is spotted in full white casuals and seems like he posed amid a breathtaking sunset. Indian 2 sequel of his 1996 blockbuster, Indian 2. The film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani, Kajal Aggarwal and others in key roles.



About Game Changer

Coming to the Game Changer, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. It also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The gripping story of the film has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by Renowned composer S Thaman.