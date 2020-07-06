  1. Home
Kamal Haasan writes a heartfelt post mourning the demise of Italian musician Ennio Morricone

Many celebrities from across the globe took to their social media accounts to offer their condolences over the music composer's death. As per news reports, the Italian musician composer Ennio Morricone had given music direction for over 500 films.
The south megastar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account to shares a heartfelt message on the demise of well-known Italian musician Ennio Morricone. The Indian 2 star wrote, "Guru #EnnioMorricone. Sire we shall never miss you! You’ve given enough music to listen, live with, improvise and go beyond. Thank you & Salutes! He’ll never be called late Mr Morricone. He will always be on time." Apart from, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman also wrote a heartfelt post about the late musician on his Twitter account. The musical legend, AR Rahman wrote in his tweet, "Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era... All we can do is celebrate the master’s work and learn!"

Many celebrities from across the globe took to their social media accounts to offer their condolences over the music composer's death. As per news reports, the Italian musician composer Ennio Morricone had given music direction for over 500 films. The late music composer, Ennio Morricone had also won an Academy Award. The work done by the legendary musician includes films like The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, The Untouchables and The Mission.

Check out the tweet by Kamal Haasan:

The late musician passed away in Rome at the age of 91. According to media reports, the Italian music composer Ennio Morricone was admitted to a hospital after he fell down.

Credits :Twitter, getty images

