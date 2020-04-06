Kamal Haasan writes open letter to PM Modi; Says 'Call me an anti national, but your vision failed this time'

A day after the nation participated in PM Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minutes initiative, actor and the President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan has written an open letter.

A day after nation united and participated in PM Narendra Modi's 9 PM 9 minutes initiative; actor and the President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan has written an open letter. In his long letter, Haasan questioned the government and also criticised the manner of the 21-day lockdown as 'ill-planned' to fight the battle against Coronavirus outbreak. He asked if the government wanted, "balcony government only for the balcony people." He wrote, "My biggest fear is that the same mistake of demonetisation is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale. While demonetisation led to the loss of savings and livelihood of the poorest, this ill-planned lockdown is leading us to a fatal combination of loss of both life and livelihood."

Speaking about the yesterday's initiative by PM Modi, Kamal Haasan wrote, "While your world lit up oil diyas in their balconies, the poor are struggling to gather enough oil to bake their next roti."

Kamal Haasan accused the Prime Minister saying that the government seems to be securing only an already well-built middle-class fortress. “As millions of daily wage labourers, house-helps, street-cart vendors, auto-rickshaw & taxi drivers and helpless migrant workers struggle to see light at the end of the tunnel, we seem to be securing only an already well-built middle-class fortress. Don’t get me wrong sir, I am not suggesting we ignore the middle-class or any one segment...I would like to see you doing more to secure everybody’s fortress and ensure that nobody goes to bed hungry.” he wrote.

He ended the letter saying, "We are angry but we are still on your side."

