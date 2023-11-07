Kamal Haasan's 69th Birthday: Shankar, Prabhas and more send tributes to Vikram actor on his special day

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor from Tamil Nadu, celebrates his 69th birthday in style, and it's no surprise that the Indian film industry and his legion of fans joined in to commemorate this iconic figure's remarkable journey in the world of entertainment. What truly stood out on this special occasion were the heartfelt wishes from his fellow celebrities, emphasising the immense respect and admiration they hold for the multi-talented star.

From Prabhas, and Jayam Ravi to Mohanlal and others, many celebs took to social media to wish Thug Life actor Kamal Haasan on his special day. Prabhas, a prominent name in Indian cinema, took to Instagram to express his excitement about working with Kamal Haasan in Project K (Kalki 2898 AD). This candid message shows the respect and admiration Kamal Haasan commands within the industry.

Tributes from fellow stars highlight Kamal Haasan's iconic status

Director Shankar, collaborating with Kamal Haasan on Indian 2, shared a working still from the film on X, featuring the actor in his iconic character Senapathy's attire. This unique gesture not only celebrates their professional collaboration but also highlights the enduring bond between the actor and his director, showcasing their mutual respect.



Jayam Ravi, known for his role in Ponniyan Selvan and a significant figure in the Tamil film industry, chose Kamal Haasan's birthday to release the second look of Thug Life, directed by the illustrious Mani Ratnam. The film marks a reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, evoking nostalgia for their iconic blockbuster Nayakan from 1987. Jayam Ravi for the first time is working with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life.

Mohanlal, Venkatesh Daggubati and many others showered Indian 2 actor Kamal Haasan with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Kamal Haasan's Legacy: An Ever-Growing Influence

The outpouring of praise from fellow celebrities was a highlight of Kamal Haasan's birthday, but it's his seminal contributions to Indian film, his exceptional versatility as an actor, and his tireless commitment to his art that have truly endeared him to both audiences and peers over the years.



As he celebrated his 69th birthday, Kamal Haasan not only basked in the love and admiration from fans and colleagues but also received heartfelt wishes from fellow celebrities, reaffirming his status as a legendary actor and an enduring icon in the world of entertainment.

