Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 BREAKS TRP records

This year, none other than the renowned actor Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil. The show is currently airing its seventh season. In its total of 46 weeks, the show has seen a wide response from the audience, catapulting to an unprecedented record of viewer ratings.

Kamal Haasan’s presence and the charisma he holds in presenting the show in style have been a great driving force in the success of the show over the years, and it seems that it seems to grow as the years pass.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 receives record rating

The Kamal Haasan-hosted show dominates the small screen, initially taking an impressive 6.0 TV ratings across Tamil Nadu. As the weeks passed along the show started to become more and more of a competition in television media for other programs.

In the 45th week of the show, BB Tamil Season 7 soared a whopping 6.7 TVR which ultimately raised up to 6.9 in the show’s 46th week. The show seems to be only growing as each day progresses and much to everyone’s attention the show is standing strong among the various others in Tamil television.

Recently, to everyone’s shock actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar was attacked by someone in the darkness of the night while she was in the parking lot of her sister’s residence.

The actress herself shared these through her social media handles to which she claimed that the assailant was someone who was a supporter of the ejected contestant Pradeep Antony. The actress herself is a reviewer of the game and her daughter Jovika is also an active player of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 launched on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar on October 1, 2023, with Kamal Haasan returning as the host once again and the show being set up in Chennai’s EVP Film City. Season 7 of the show is currently in the ninth week of the show, with exciting instances still going on.

ALSO READ: Ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar ATTACKED by unknown person; actress suspects BB connection