Kamal Haasan’s birthday: Thug Life’s NEW poster unveiled; actor captivates as a warrior

Pan-Indian star and a global phenomenon of cinema, Kamal Haasan, celebrated his birthday in style. Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house known for its association with the iconic Kamal Hassan, marked the occasion by releasing a thrilling new poster. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), they extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary actor.

The poster itself was a visual treat for fans, showcasing Kamal Haasan in an intense and captivating warrior look, with his long hair covering his face, leaving only his piercing eyes visible. Dressed in pristine white warrior attire, the poster carried the title Thug Life.

Check out the Kamal Hassan’sThug Life poster below

Kamal Haasan's birthday celebration reached a new level of excitement with the release of this captivating poster. His enigmatic appearance in the poster left fans eagerly anticipating the new project.

More about Kamal Hassan and Mani Ratnam's collaboration

Iconic duo Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite after three and a half decades for their highly anticipated action film, Thug Life. The film is Kamal Haasan's 234th film and marks his reunion with Ratnam after their iconic collaboration with Nayakan in 1987.

The title of the film was disclosed yesterday and the film is now named Thug Life. The motion video of Thug Life featured Kamal Haasan with his face concealed under a hood, surrounded by people holding weapons. The poster has a dark and mysterious vibe to it.

The teaser for Thug Life introduces Kamal Haasan as Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakan, a gangster who is known as Kayalpattu Kaaran. The teaser also reveals that Haasan will be sporting long hair and rugged clothes in the film.

Check out the title reveal teaser of Kamal Hassan Thug Life teaser below

Thug Life is a joint production of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The music for the film is being composed by AR Rahman, with editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv are also part of the film crew. Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan have also been cast in the film.

Thug Life is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2024. With Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam at the helm, and a stellar cast and crew, the film is reportedly expected to be a cinematic masterpiece.

