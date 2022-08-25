Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's RC15 to be shot simultaneously director S Shankar CONFIRMS

Ever since S Shankar resumed work on his much-anticipated project Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan , it was uncertain if the director will postpone the shoot for Ram Charan-led RC15. However, now the filmmaker has confirmed that both the ventures will be shot simultaneously. He tweeted, "Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official."

Backed by Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies in association with Lyca Productions, the cast of Indian 2 includes Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth will also join the sets in September. Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in key roles, apart from the rest. Although the shoot for the movie resumed yesterday, protagonist Kamal Haasan will be joining the sets in September next month.

Anirudh Ravichander is a part of the team as the music director. The shooting for this ambitious venture was halted post a massive accident on the sets in February 2020, leading to the death of a few crew members.