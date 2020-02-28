Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 director Shankar announces financial aid of Rs 1 crore to deceased members' families

After the mishap at Indian 2 sets which killed three and injured 9, the director of the Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Shankar has now announced a financial air of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the crew members who passed away.

In an emotional press statement director Shankar announced that he would provide financial aid to the family of the deceased by offering the kin of the crew members Rs 1 crore. Three crew members passed away in the sets of Indian 2, after a crane in the property was crashed. This announcement comes after the CBI officials grilled the director regarding the accident. The shooting of the film, which has Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal came to a halt on February 19 after the accident.

Summons were sent to the lead actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar. Director Shankar appeared at the CBI office in Vepery, Chennai yesterday for interrogation. He was quizzed by the CBI officials for more than 2 hours. However, no details of the questions that were asked to Shankar were released. It is to be noted that, Shankar, who did not issue any statement about the accident, also took to his Twitter space and stated that he had been in a state of shock since the incident.

For the unversed, a crane from the movie sets came down crashing, killing three crew members and injuring nine others. A case was filed against the movie’s production house, Lyca Productions, which has now been shifted to the CBI. Media reports suggest that the crane operator was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. After the incident, the operator fled the spot and went under hiding. However, police arrested him in days after the mishap.

