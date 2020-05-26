Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 or Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: Which movie are you most excited about? VOTE NOW

Take this poll to let us know which film excites you the most? Rajinikanth's Annaatthe or Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

As Kollywood’s shootings are brought to a standstill following the lockdown for COVID 19, all shootings have been halted. After the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to start the postproduction works, several biggies including Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru have resumed the postproduction works. Two of the most awaited films of Kollywood are Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Shootings of both the films were happening at a brisk pace when the lockdown was imposed. Let us know in the comments section, which film’s release excites you the most.

Kamal Haasan’2 Indian 2 is a sequel of 1996 film of the same name. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakhul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film. The accident happened after a crane in the property came down crashing. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 also has Siddharth in a key role. It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

On the other hand, Annaatthe, which has Rajinikanth as the lead actor is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has four female leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish will be seen as the supporting actors in the family drama. The film’s shooting was happening at Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe makers have wrapped up the first shooting schedule.

