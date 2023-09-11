Kamal Haasan’s KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi to join cast of the Mani Ratnam directorial?

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor is set to reunite with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, after a long gap of 36 years. The actor-director, who previously collaborated for the 1987-released cult classic film Nayakan, announced their upcoming collaboration, last year. The project, which will mark Kamal Haasan's 234th outing in the film industry, has been tentatively titled KH 234. As per the latest update, the casting of the Mani Ratnam directorial has reached its final stages and popular stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi might join the star cast.

Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi to play key roles in KH 234?

According to the latest reports from industry insiders, pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan and popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi are in talks to play the pivotal roles in KH 234. Even though the makers have not reacted to these reports yet, the grapevine suggests that both actors are almost finalized to join the star cast of the Kamal Haasan starrer, and might sign the dotted lines soon.

In that case, the project will mark both Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with director Mani Ratnam, after the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan franchise, and much-loved OK Kanmani, respectively. KH 234 will also mark the actors' first onscreen association with its leading man, Kamal Haasan.

Trisha Krishnan to play the female lead in KH 234?

The industry insiders also suggest that Trisha Krishnan, the famous South star, is stepping in as the leading lady of KH 234. Even though the makers are yet to officially announce the project, the gossip mongers suggest that the Leo actress was finalized for the role, long back. If the rumors are to be believed, the project will mark Trisha's third onscreen association with both leading man Kamal Haasan, and director Mani Ratnam.

About KH 234

The yet-to-be-titled project, which is touted to be a thriller, is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself. Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is composing songs and the original score for KH 234. The movie is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under the prestigious banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. A massive update on the project is expected to be revealed in a couple of weeks.

