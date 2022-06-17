Kamal Haasan's long pending film Indian 2 with Shankar to resume soon? Here's what the actor said

Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film, Indian 2, directed by Shankar, was reportedly shelved in 2021 after facing a plenty of obstacles. Now, it has been cleared that the film has bit been shelved but will be back on sets very soon. Kamal Haasan itself clarified and said that they are all set to resume the shoot of Indian 2 very soon. He also added that he and director Shankar are excited to get back to the sets of Indian 2.

In a recent media interaction, Kamal Haasan said, "We will resume Indian 2 for sure. Director Shankar and myself are excited for the film. We are more excited than our fans. It has come out so well and will resume once Shankar completes the shooting of Ram Charan's RC 15. "

We had earlier reported that around 40 percent of the shoot still remains. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Indian 2 is not shelved and the team will reunite to complete the project soon. “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

Indian 2 had confronted plenty of obstacles since its beginning. Lethal mishaps on the sets, creation issues and lockdown have just placed the whole cast and team in a difficult situation, with no extension for the shoot to continue at any point shortly. Soon, reports of film completely being shelved and cast and crew moving on to their next film happenned.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Indian, which was released in 1996. Touted to be a political thriller, the film also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Vivekh in pivotal roles.