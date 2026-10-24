Kamal Haasan’s next film with director SU Arun Kumar to be titled Sandiyar? 1st look likely out on his 72nd birthday

Kamal Haasan is set to collaborate with Veera Dheera Sooran director SU Arun Kumar for a gritty action entertainer. While the film has already been teased and a photoshoot has reportedly been completed, the project is now rumoured to be titled Sandiyar.

Kamal Haasan’s next movie is to be titled Sandiyar?

According to Valai Pechu, Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, directed by SU Arun Kumar , is likely to be titled Sandiyar. The photoshoot has reportedly been completed, and the film’s stills and first-look poster are expected to be released on Kamal Haasan’s birthday. Shooting is also expected to begin in November.

However, this remains a report for now, and the makers have not officially confirmed the title or other details.

Reportedly, the film will be a gritty, full-fledged action entertainer. The entire movie is said to be shot in Madurai, as the actor wants the project to have a rooted, realistic feel.

The veteran star is reportedly set to sport a short-haired look, with no CGI de-aging or dance sequences. Furthermore, the film is said to feature a middle-aged actress as the female co-lead.

Initially, Kamal Haasan was expected to collaborate with the Anbariv duo on the tentatively titled KH237. The action film was reportedly penned by Syam Pushkaran, with Jakes Bejoy handling the music and background score. However, the makers have not provided any further updates on the project so far.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, who adopts a young boy named Amaran after an incident separates two siblings. Years later, Sakthivel returns to find his foster son at the helm of his empire, setting the stage for a bitter rivalry between them. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will share the screen with Rajinikanth in an action entertainer tentatively titled KHxRK. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is set to reunite the two legendary stars on the big screen after four decades.

Kamal Haasan also has Kalki 2 in his lineup, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, the actor is expected to return to the big screen with Indian 3 , the vigilante action film directed by Shankar. The sequel is reportedly expected to release in Summer 2027.

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