Kamal Haasan's pre birthday celebration: Fahadh Faasil, Lokesh Kanagaraj & entire Vikram team hosts a party

Before he rings in his 67th birthday on November 7, Kamal Haasan celebrated his special day with Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and others on the sets of Vikram. The actor got a surprise pre-birthday party alongside a customised cake having Kamal Haasan's first look from Vikram on it.

One can see in the photos, Kamal Haasan is sporting a green tracksuit and looks totally overwhelmed as makers of Vikram hosted a surprise birthday party for him. Co-writer Rathna Kumar, Gayathrie Shankar, dance choreographer Sandy, and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan were among others present at the party.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan's photos below:

Vikram is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram and others in the supporting cast.

Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander while action choreography is by AnbAriv. The film is back by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

Also Read: Inside PICS: Shruti Haasan celebrates her 'Akka' Akshara's birthday with Kamal Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika